    DLA Transforms...A Call to Action

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation’s Logistics Combat Support Agency. DLA delivers agile logistics support to the U.S. military. To continue to be successful in a contested logistic environment, team DLA will think, act, and operate in new ways. We are in a transformative era and the Services and Combatant Commands are transforming and so will DLA so that our team can continue to best support our Warfighters. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:47
    Location: US

