DLA Transforms...A Call to Action

The Defense Logistics Agency is the Nation’s Logistics Combat Support Agency. DLA delivers agile logistics support to the U.S. military. To continue to be successful in a contested logistic environment, team DLA will think, act, and operate in new ways. We are in a transformative era and the Services and Combatant Commands are transforming and so will DLA so that our team can continue to best support our Warfighters. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil