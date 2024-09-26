U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division, compete during the first event of E3B, the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 30, 2024. The EPFA is a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier’s individual development. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938494
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-AO831-5126
|Filename:
|DOD_110593217
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B 2024 EPFA Reel, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
