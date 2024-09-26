Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th





    RTI Medic On The ALC Mortar Range

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gregory Prunty 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A medic with 233rd Regiment Regional Training Institute provides medical/safety overwatch on the range, during an Indirect Fire Infantryman Advanced Leaders Course, on Camp Robinson, Ark. Sept. 20, 2024.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Gregory Prunty)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938479
    VIRIN: 240920-Z-TO967-1001
    Filename: DOD_110592944
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, RTI Medic On The ALC Mortar Range, by SSG Gregory Prunty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indirect Fire Infantrymen
    Mortars
    ALC
    Medics
    National Guard
    233rd Regimental Regional Training Institute

