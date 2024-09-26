Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Carolina Air National Guard C17 Loaded With Emergency Supplies

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Airmen of the 145th Logistics readiness Squadron load a North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 with supplies for the emergency response to Tropical Storm Helene in western North Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938470
    VIRIN: 240930-F-AU266-3351
    Filename: DOD_110592821
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina Air National Guard C17 Loaded With Emergency Supplies, by 2nd Lt. Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helene
    HELENE24
    Helene 2024

