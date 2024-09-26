Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Band opens Operation Market Garden’s air assault show with concert

    SCHIJNDEL, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christine Permenter, a vocalist with the 101st Airborne Division Band, performs the 101st Division song and the Army song during a stage concert prior to an air assault demonstration for the 80th commemoration of Market Garden near Schijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938452
    VIRIN: 240916-A-XE319-6875
    Filename: DOD_110592568
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: SCHIJNDEL, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, target_news_europe, 1st Cavalry Division, First Team

