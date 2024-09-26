2024 Tanks in Town

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The city of Mons celebrated the annual "Tanks in Town" parade to celebrate the liberation of Mons in 1944 with a procession of WWII tanks and military vehicles from August 30th to September 1st. Tanks and period vehicles from Belgium and across Europe were driven around the town of Mons, ending in the Grand Place for a large final showcase and dedication to the sacrifice of Americans during the Second World War.