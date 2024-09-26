Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Tanks in Town

    MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.01.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith

    AFN Benelux

    The city of Mons celebrated the annual "Tanks in Town" parade to celebrate the liberation of Mons in 1944 with a procession of WWII tanks and military vehicles from August 30th to September 1st. Tanks and period vehicles from Belgium and across Europe were driven around the town of Mons, ending in the Grand Place for a large final showcase and dedication to the sacrifice of Americans during the Second World War.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 05:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 938406
    VIRIN: 240901-F-AP057-4200
    Filename: DOD_110592127
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    belgium
    shape
    mons
    tanks in town

