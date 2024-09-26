The city of Mons celebrated the annual "Tanks in Town" parade to celebrate the liberation of Mons in 1944 with a procession of WWII tanks and military vehicles from August 30th to September 1st. Tanks and period vehicles from Belgium and across Europe were driven around the town of Mons, ending in the Grand Place for a large final showcase and dedication to the sacrifice of Americans during the Second World War.
|09.01.2024
|09.30.2024 05:55
|Newscasts
|938406
|240901-F-AP057-4200
|DOD_110592127
|00:01:00
|MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|2
|2
This work, 2024 Tanks in Town, by SrA Alexis Sandoval and SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
