EVOC Day 5: Testing the training

New park rangers and project office staff of the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, completed the Emergency Vessel Operators Course, Sept. 9 to 13 at Keystone Lake in Oklahoma.



The 40 hour course prepares new rangers to operate USACE boats and watercraft, and is a requirement of the park rangers' duties.



Day five marks the culmination of training where students begin the day with a written exam where they're tested on their knowledge of boating regulations and practices. Once testing is complete, they begin the final hurdle – practical application testing to demonstrate their competency boat operations.



Hutchinson Todd, Keystone Lake Manager and EVOC instructor, Tulsa District, USACE, explains how the final day of EVOC unfolds, and how EVOC is just the beginning of their journey as boat operators.



Shelbie Vaught, a park ranger at the Hugo Lake Office, joined the Tulsa District this summer after a teaching career in Hugo, Oklahoma. She talks about the qualities that attracted her to USACE and the biggest challenge she faced during EVOC.