West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat Day 2 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938320" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gold Star families enjoy events and remember their loved ones while connecting with and supporting each other during the annual West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat on September 28, 2024 at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”. The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania to convene annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)