Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat Day 2 Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Video by Ayla Cameron, Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross, Sgt. Davis Rohrer and Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Gold Star families enjoy events and remember their loved ones while connecting with and supporting each other during the annual West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat on September 28, 2024 at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”. The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania to convene annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 02:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938320
    VIRIN: 240928-Z-IU060-5001
    PIN: 240928-A
    Filename: DOD_110590967
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat Day 2 Recap, by Ayla Cameron, Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross, SGT Davis Rohrer and SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    PANG
    GoldStar
    WVNG
    WestVirginia
    GoldStar24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download