Gold Star families enjoy events and remember their loved ones while connecting with and supporting each other during the annual West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat on September 28, 2024 at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia. Since its first congressional designation in 1936, the last Sunday in September has been recognized as “Gold Star Mother’s Day” and in 2012 was declared “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”. The West Virginia National Guard hosts Gold Star families from West Virginia and Pennsylvania to convene annually at Camp Dawson for three days of fellowship and remembrance. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2024 02:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938320
|VIRIN:
|240928-Z-IU060-5001
|PIN:
|240928-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110590967
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, West Virginia National Guard Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat Day 2 Recap, by Ayla Cameron, Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross, SGT Davis Rohrer and SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.