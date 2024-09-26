USS George Washington pins 39 new chief petty officers

USS George Washington (CVN 73) pins 39 new chief petty officers assigned to George Washington, Commander, Task Force 70, and Carrier Air Wing 5 during a chief pinning ceremony while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Hanes)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 09:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938262
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-QA070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110590223
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
