    USS George Washington pins 39 new chief petty officers

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.27.2024

    Video by Seaman Travis Hanes 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    USS George Washington (CVN 73) pins 39 new chief petty officers assigned to George Washington, Commander, Task Force 70, and Carrier Air Wing 5 during a chief pinning ceremony while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Hanes)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938262
    VIRIN: 240927-N-QA070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110590223
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    CPO
    CTF70
    Navy Chief Navy Pride
    USSGW
    CAG5

