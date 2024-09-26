Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard Aviation Command conduct hoists operations during exercise Capital Shield 2024 at Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 18, 2024. The exercise brought federal, state, and local agencies together to test interagency operability during a crisis impacting the National Capital Region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by CW2 Christopher Alora)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938244
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-PL327-9062
|Filename:
|DOD_110589656
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. National Guard trains during Exercise Capital Shield 2024, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.