    D.C. National Guard trains during Exercise Capital Shield 2024

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard Aviation Command conduct hoists operations during exercise Capital Shield 2024 at Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 18, 2024. The exercise brought federal, state, and local agencies together to test interagency operability during a crisis impacting the National Capital Region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by CW2 Christopher Alora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938244
    VIRIN: 240918-F-PL327-9062
    Filename: DOD_110589656
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard trains during Exercise Capital Shield 2024, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    D.C. National Guard
    hoist operations
    Capital Shield 2024

