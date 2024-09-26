Final Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission into Helene

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters gathered weather data during a Sept. 26, 2024, mission into Hurricane Helene. Aircrews flew nine weather reconnaissance missions into Hurricane Helene Sept. 23-26, 2024, collecting data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, first investigated the storm Sept. 23, 2024 which over the course of the week intensified into a Category 4 storm before making landfall on Florida’s Big Bend Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
