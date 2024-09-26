Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission into Helene

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters gathered weather data during a Sept. 26, 2024, mission into Hurricane Helene. Aircrews flew nine weather reconnaissance missions into Hurricane Helene Sept. 23-26, 2024, collecting data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, first investigated the storm Sept. 23, 2024 which over the course of the week intensified into a Category 4 storm before making landfall on Florida’s Big Bend Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938218
    VIRIN: 240926-F-IL418-1102
    Filename: DOD_110588939
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission into Helene, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    Ready Now
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Weather Ready
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download