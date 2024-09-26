Hurricane Helene mission Sept. 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KEESLER AFB, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 09.26.2024 Courtesy Video 403rd Wing

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters gathered weather data during a Sept. 26, 2024, mission into Hurricane Helene. Aircrews flew nine weather reconnaissance missions into Hurricane Helene Sept. 23-26, 2024, collecting data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, assigned to the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, first investigated the storm Sept. 23, 2024 which over the course of the week intensified into a Category 4 storm before making landfall on Florida’s Big Bend Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Mark Withee)