    E3B Train-up Week 2 Reel

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for the E3B competition at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 25, 2024. The purpose of the Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938197
    VIRIN: 240927-A-AO831-9018
    Filename: DOD_110588570
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 Reel, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Army
    E3B

