E3B Train-up Week 2 Reel

Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for the E3B competition at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 25, 2024. The purpose of the Expert Infantryman, Soldier and Field Medical Badges is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)