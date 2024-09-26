U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct helicopter support team operations on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2024. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. The photo of the week features Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Korea Strait Sept. 14, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Defense Media Activity – Marines)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 06:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|938152
|VIRIN:
|240924-M-YS392-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110587775
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: 38-24 (AFN Version), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, Cpl Kayla Halloran, LCpl Diana Salgado and Sgt Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.