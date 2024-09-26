Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 38-24 (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus, Cpl. Kayla Halloran, Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado and Sgt. Madison Santamaria

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct helicopter support team operations on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 19, 2024. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage lift operations at landing zones by facilitating the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. The photo of the week features Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Korea Strait Sept. 14, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Defense Media Activity – Marines)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 06:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 938152
    VIRIN: 240924-M-YS392-1001
    Filename: DOD_110587775
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    2nd MLG
    F-35B Lightning II
    VMFA 225
    DMAVMM
    MARPRO
    USMCNews

