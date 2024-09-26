U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen White, 18th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, talks about his experience with the Honorary Commander Program and why it is important to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 20:32
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|938091
|VIRIN:
|240923-F-PS661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110586815
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eielson AFB Honorary Commander Video with Maj White, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.