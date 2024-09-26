Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson AFB Honorary Commander Video with Maj White

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen White, 18th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, talks about his experience with the Honorary Commander Program and why it is important to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 20:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 938091
    VIRIN: 240923-F-PS661-1001
    Filename: DOD_110586815
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Eielson AFB Honorary Commander Video with Maj White, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eielson Air Force Base
    Honorary Commander Program

