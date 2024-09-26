The Outpatient Clinic and the Patient Experience Team personnel at the McDonald Army Health Center talk about their jobs at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2024. The teams give patients the opportunity to share their experiences when visiting the McDonald Army Health Center, advocating for changes in the hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
This work, Patient Experience and Advocate UNLEASH, by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
