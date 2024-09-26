Patient Experience and Advocate UNLEASH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Outpatient Clinic and the Patient Experience Team personnel at the McDonald Army Health Center talk about their jobs at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2024. The teams give patients the opportunity to share their experiences when visiting the McDonald Army Health Center, advocating for changes in the hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)