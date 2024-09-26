suicide awareness month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Airman Alexys Taylor, 2nd Bomb Wing Medical Group mental health technician and Tech. Sgt. Malachi Speller, 2nd Bomb Wing Medical Group alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment noncommissioned officer in charge talk about the importance of suicide awareness at Barksdale Air Force Base, September 10, 2024. Resources are available online and at the mental health office if you need someone to talk to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)