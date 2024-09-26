Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B Train-up Week 2 Reel

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for the E3B competition at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 26, 2024. E3B is EIB, ESB and EFMB combined, to test candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently, increasing readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 Reel, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Army
    E3B

