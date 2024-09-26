Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for the E3B competition at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 26, 2024. E3B is EIB, ESB and EFMB combined, to test candidates' physical and mental abilities while executing critical individual tasks and training for these badges increases soldiers' ability to respond more effectively and efficiently, increasing readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938062
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-AO831-4828
|Filename:
|DOD_110586301
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 Reel, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
