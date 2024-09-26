Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B Train-up Week 2 B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical testing at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 26, 2024. E3B is a training and testing event for Soldiers attempting to earn either the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938051
    VIRIN: 240926-A-RM492-2517
    Filename: DOD_110586223
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 B-Roll, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    E3B
    10thMountainDivision

