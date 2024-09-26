E3B Train-up Week 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical testing at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 26, 2024. E3B is a training and testing event for Soldiers attempting to earn either the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)