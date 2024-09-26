E3B Train-up Week 2 B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical testing at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 26, 2024. E3B is a training and testing event for Soldiers attempting to earn either the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
