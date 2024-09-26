EVOC Day 4: Responding and Recovering

Our new park rangers recently attended Emergency Vessel Operators Course or EVOC to prepare them to pilot the various types of waterborne vessels we use in the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
On Day 4 we took a ride George Mayfield, an EVOC instructor and Lake Manager from the Tulsa District. George helped us get an inside look at how they prepare rangers for emergency response on the water.
