Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EVOC Day 4: Responding and Recovering

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Our new park rangers recently attended Emergency Vessel Operators Course or EVOC to prepare them to pilot the various types of waterborne vessels we use in the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    On Day 4 we took a ride George Mayfield, an EVOC instructor and Lake Manager from the Tulsa District. George helped us get an inside look at how they prepare rangers for emergency response on the water.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938047
    VIRIN: 240926-A-PO406-5565
    Filename: DOD_110586119
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EVOC Day 4: Responding and Recovering, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Boat Operations
    Park Ranger
    Tulsa District
    EVOC
    WaterSafety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download