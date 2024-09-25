Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Market Garden - 80th Anniversary - 82nd Airborne Division

    NETHERLANDS

    09.21.2024

    Video by Maj. Matthew Diaz 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Col. Derek Noel, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Cpt. Daine Van De Wall, S4 Logistics Officer for 2-508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team speak on their experiences during commemorations of the 80th Anniversary for Operation Market Garden. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)

    TAGS

    US Army
    V Corps
    Stronger Together
    WWII80inEurope
    Market Garden WWII
    Market Garden 80

