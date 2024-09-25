U.S. Army Col. Derek Noel, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Cpt. Daine Van De Wall, S4 Logistics Officer for 2-508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team speak on their experiences during commemorations of the 80th Anniversary for Operation Market Garden. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938013
|VIRIN:
|240921-A-YR415-7925
|Filename:
|DOD_110585654
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Market Garden - 80th Anniversary - 82nd Airborne Division, by MAJ Matthew Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.