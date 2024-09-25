Operation Market Garden - 80th Anniversary - 82nd Airborne Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Derek Noel, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and U.S. Army Cpt. Daine Van De Wall, S4 Logistics Officer for 2-508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team speak on their experiences during commemorations of the 80th Anniversary for Operation Market Garden. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Video by U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Diaz)