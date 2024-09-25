video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division test for the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge, also known as E3B, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 17- 21, 2024. E3B is a week-long testing event that gives Soldiers the opportunity to earn their badges. Soldiers must pass a series of lanes ranging from the fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons proficiency, medical lanes, and a 12-mile ruck march, in order to earn their badge. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Merritt)