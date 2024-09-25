Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B Broll

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jadyn Merritt 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division test for the Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge, also known as E3B, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 17- 21, 2024. E3B is a week-long testing event that gives Soldiers the opportunity to earn their badges. Soldiers must pass a series of lanes ranging from the fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons proficiency, medical lanes, and a 12-mile ruck march, in order to earn their badge. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Merritt)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937936
    VIRIN: 240925-A-BD504-1001
    Filename: DOD_110584509
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

