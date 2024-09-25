Civilians, active duty members, and veterans pay their respects at the POW/MIA Recognition Day opening ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif, Sept. 19, 2024. POW/MIA Recognition Day gives members of the United States the opportunity to honor service members that haven’t made it home, and that they will never be forgotten. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|937930
|VIRIN:
|240925-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110584485
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Recognition Day 2024, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.