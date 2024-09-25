POW/MIA Recognition Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civilians, active duty members, and veterans pay their respects at the POW/MIA Recognition Day opening ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif, Sept. 19, 2024. POW/MIA Recognition Day gives members of the United States the opportunity to honor service members that haven’t made it home, and that they will never be forgotten. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)