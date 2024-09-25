Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Headquarters CFC Kickoff

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Each fall, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) enables Federal employees and retirees to come together to raise money and volunteer for our favorite charities. This year, Adarryl Roberts, DLA Chief Information Officer, is the 2024 Chair for DLA Headquarters. Thanks to the generosity of the DLA team, last year HQ DLA employees pledged more than $280,000. This year we're hoping team DLA will surpass that total for the causes we care about. For more information about CFC, contact your local Keyworker or visit GiveCFC.org.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Headquarters CFC Kickoff (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFC

