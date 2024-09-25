USS Preble Departs San Diego for Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) exits San Diego harbor as part of a homeport change in the Pacific, Sept. 22, 2024. Preble's forward presence supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances the national security of the United States, and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. Preble’s move directly supports the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)