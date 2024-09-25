The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) exits San Diego harbor as part of a homeport change in the Pacific, Sept. 22, 2024. Preble's forward presence supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances the national security of the United States, and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. Preble’s move directly supports the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)
This work, USS Preble Departs San Diego for Japan, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
