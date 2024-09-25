Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble Departs San Diego for Japan

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) exits San Diego harbor as part of a homeport change in the Pacific, Sept. 22, 2024. Preble's forward presence supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan, enhances the national security of the United States, and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. Preble’s move directly supports the Defense Strategic Guidance to posture the most capable units forward in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937906
    VIRIN: 240922-N-NT811-1004
    PIN: 240922-A
    Filename: DOD_110584248
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Departs San Diego for Japan, by CPO Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

