    E3B Train-up Week 2 B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division participated in E3B training on Sept. 25, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. E3B is a combined testing event designed to assess a Soldier's physical and mental capabilities in performing critical tasks essential to mission readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937905
    VIRIN: 240925-A-HA106-2995
    Filename: DOD_110584247
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 B-Roll, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum
    #E3B

