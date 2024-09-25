Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division participated in E3B training on Sept. 25, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. E3B is a combined testing event designed to assess a Soldier's physical and mental capabilities in performing critical tasks essential to mission readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937905
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-HA106-2995
|Filename:
|DOD_110584247
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 B-Roll, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.