    GUSTAV RANGE B-ROLL

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct night training on the M3 Multi-role, Anti-armor, Anti-personnel Weapon System, also known as the Carl Gustaf, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 5th, 2024. The Carl-Gustaf Recoilless Rifle is a shoulder-fired, man-portable, multi-role weapon system that allows dismounted soldiers to effectively deal with multiple challenges on the modern battlefield such as tanks, buildings, and any other large structures. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937903
    VIRIN: 240905-A-IF094-3600
    Filename: DOD_110584235
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    82nd Airborne Division

