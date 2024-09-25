GUSTAV RANGE B-ROLL

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct night training on the M3 Multi-role, Anti-armor, Anti-personnel Weapon System, also known as the Carl Gustaf, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 5th, 2024. The Carl-Gustaf Recoilless Rifle is a shoulder-fired, man-portable, multi-role weapon system that allows dismounted soldiers to effectively deal with multiple challenges on the modern battlefield such as tanks, buildings, and any other large structures. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937903
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-IF094-3600
|Filename:
|DOD_110584235
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
