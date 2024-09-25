GUSTAV RANGE B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct night training on the M3 Multi-role, Anti-armor, Anti-personnel Weapon System, also known as the Carl Gustaf, on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Sept. 5th, 2024. The Carl-Gustaf Recoilless Rifle is a shoulder-fired, man-portable, multi-role weapon system that allows dismounted soldiers to effectively deal with multiple challenges on the modern battlefield such as tanks, buildings, and any other large structures. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith)