Soldiers assigned to various units across Fort Drum conduct training drills to prepare for the E3B competition at Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 25, 2024. The purpose of E3B is to create experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing the readiness and lethality of teams, squads, and platoons throughout 10th Mountain Division units. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937901
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-AO831-6233
|Filename:
|DOD_110584142
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 Reel, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
