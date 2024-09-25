Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80 Years of Liberation of Meierijstad: US Army Bands plays closing concert

    VEGHEL, NETHERLANDS

    09.22.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 101st Airborne and 1st Cavalry Division Bands perform the closing concert of the 80 years of Liberation of Meierijstad through a unique collaboration with Groot Orkest Frisselstein, Phoenix Cultuur and Herdenkingsgroep held at the Theater aan de Noordkade Blauwe Kei in Veghel, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937888
    VIRIN: 240922-A-XE319-4074
    Filename: DOD_110583830
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: VEGHEL, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

