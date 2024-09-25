80 Years of Liberation of Meierijstad: US Army Bands plays closing concert

U.S. Army 101st Airborne and 1st Cavalry Division Bands perform the closing concert of the 80 years of Liberation of Meierijstad through a unique collaboration with Groot Orkest Frisselstein, Phoenix Cultuur and Herdenkingsgroep held at the Theater aan de Noordkade Blauwe Kei in Veghel, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
|09.22.2024
|09.25.2024 13:06
|B-Roll
|937888
|240922-A-XE319-4074
|DOD_110583830
|00:03:54
|VEGHEL, NL
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
