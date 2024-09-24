The Fort Hunter Liggett Microgrid Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) hosted a groundbreaking microgrid ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was narrated by FHL’s Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley, who introduced Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter, Brig. Gen. Christopher W. Cook, Deputy Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division, and Col. Chad W. Caldwell of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District. Each speaker delivered remarks highlighting the significance of the ceremony and expressing gratitude to the distinguished visitors and attendees. King City Mayor Mike LeBarre presented a proclamation recognizing Fort Hunter Liggett’s achievements in advancing the microgrid project. Among the distinguished guests were Commissioner Noemi Gallardo of the California Energy Commission, Mr. Stephen Sullivan, CFO and Director for Resources, Installations and Materiel, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, and the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. The ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting, a microgrid demonstration, lunch at the Warrior Restaurant, and a windshield tour of the installation.