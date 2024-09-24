Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Hunter Liggett Microgrid Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) hosted a groundbreaking microgrid ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was narrated by FHL’s Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Amorris Conley, who introduced Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter, Brig. Gen. Christopher W. Cook, Deputy Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division, and Col. Chad W. Caldwell of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District. Each speaker delivered remarks highlighting the significance of the ceremony and expressing gratitude to the distinguished visitors and attendees. King City Mayor Mike LeBarre presented a proclamation recognizing Fort Hunter Liggett’s achievements in advancing the microgrid project. Among the distinguished guests were Commissioner Noemi Gallardo of the California Energy Commission, Mr. Stephen Sullivan, CFO and Director for Resources, Installations and Materiel, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve, and the Honorable Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. The ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting, a microgrid demonstration, lunch at the Warrior Restaurant, and a windshield tour of the installation.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Hunter Liggett Microgrid Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

