    E3B Train-up Week 2 B-roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division continue to refine the skills they will need during the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical testing lanes on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 24, 2024. Soldiers trained and retrained on various weapon systems and life saving medical techniques during the E3B training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937777
    VIRIN: 240924-A-RM492-4326
    Filename: DOD_110582222
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E3B Train-up Week 2 B-roll, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    E3B
    10thMountainDivision

