E3B Train-up Week 2 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937777" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division continue to refine the skills they will need during the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical testing lanes on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 24, 2024. Soldiers trained and retrained on various weapon systems and life saving medical techniques during the E3B training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)