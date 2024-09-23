E3B Train-up Week 2 B-roll

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division continue to refine the skills they will need during the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical testing lanes on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 24, 2024. Soldiers trained and retrained on various weapon systems and life saving medical techniques during the E3B training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
