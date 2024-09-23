E3B Train-Up Week 2 B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division continue to refine the skills they will need during the Expert Infantry testing lanes on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 24, 2024. E3B is essential for building a prepared force at Fort Drum, allowing Soldiers to enhance their warfighting skills by executing challenging warrior tasks and physical challenges that ensure readiness for any mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937776
|VIRIN:
|240924-A-AO831-2846
|Filename:
|DOD_110582202
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
