    E3B Train-Up Week 2 B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division continue to refine the skills they will need during the Expert Infantry testing lanes on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 24, 2024. E3B is essential for building a prepared force at Fort Drum, allowing Soldiers to enhance their warfighting skills by executing challenging warrior tasks and physical challenges that ensure readiness for any mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937776
    VIRIN: 240924-A-AO831-2846
    Filename: DOD_110582202
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum

