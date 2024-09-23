E3B Train-Up Week 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937776" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division continue to refine the skills they will need during the Expert Infantry testing lanes on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 24, 2024. E3B is essential for building a prepared force at Fort Drum, allowing Soldiers to enhance their warfighting skills by executing challenging warrior tasks and physical challenges that ensure readiness for any mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)