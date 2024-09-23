3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment supports Burmese Chase 24

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire the M252 81mm mortar system in support of Burmese Chase 24 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 23, 2024. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral exercise that includes training on integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Charis Chilton)
