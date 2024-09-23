3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment supports Burmese Chase 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937755" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire the M252 81mm mortar system in support of Burmese Chase 24 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 23, 2024. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral exercise that includes training on integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Charis Chilton)