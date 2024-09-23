Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment supports Burmese Chase 24

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Charis Chilton 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire the M252 81mm mortar system in support of Burmese Chase 24 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 23, 2024. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led, multi-lateral exercise that includes training on integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Charis Chilton)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937755
    VIRIN: 240923-M-WJ104-1001
    Filename: DOD_110581740
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment supports Burmese Chase 24, by LCpl Charis Chilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mk 2 81 mm Mortar

    BurmeseChase24, NATO, Allies, II MEF, ANGLICO

