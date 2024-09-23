Vehicles Cross Improved Ribbon Bridge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937749" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 652nd Engineer Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 301st Maneuver Enhanced Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, build an Improved Ribbon Bridge during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 13, 2024. Observer, coach/trainers with 181st Infantry Brigade, Division West, First Army, partnered with the unit to ensure the training was conducted safely, to standard, and to provide feedback to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)