U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 652nd Engineer Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 301st Maneuver Enhanced Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, build an Improved Ribbon Bridge during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 13, 2024. Observer, coach/trainers with 181st Infantry Brigade, Division West, First Army, partnered with the unit to ensure the training was conducted safely, to standard, and to provide feedback to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937747
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-QI027-1211
|Filename:
|DOD_110581686
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 652nd Engineer Company Builds an Improved Ribbon Bridge, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.