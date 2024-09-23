Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    652nd Engineer Company Builds an Improved Ribbon Bridge

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 652nd Engineer Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 301st Maneuver Enhanced Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, build an Improved Ribbon Bridge during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 13, 2024. Observer, coach/trainers with 181st Infantry Brigade, Division West, First Army, partnered with the unit to ensure the training was conducted safely, to standard, and to provide feedback to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 13:06
    VIRIN: 240813-A-QI027-1211
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 652nd Engineer Company Builds an Improved Ribbon Bridge, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    OC/T
    Multi-Role Bridge Company
    181st MFTB
    EagleBrigade
    CSTX 24-02

