U.S. Army Reserve combat engineers assigned to the 309th Combat Engineer Company, 388th Engineer Battalion, and 367th Engineer Battalion, conduct combat engineer training during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., from August 3 to 17, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), supported as observer, coach/trainers to ensure the training was conducted safely, to standard, and to provide feedback to the units. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 12:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937740
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-QI027-1208
|Filename:
|DOD_110581623
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Reserves Combat Engineers Train Hard during CSTX, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.