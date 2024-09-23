U.S. Army Reserves Conduct Breach Charge Training

U.S. Army Reserve combat engineers assigned to the 309th Combat Engineer Company, 388th Engineer Battalion, and 367th Engineer Battalion, prepare and detonate breach charges during demolition training during Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 12, 2024. Soldiers assigned to 1-310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade (MFTB), supported as observer, coach/trainers to ensure the training was conducted safely, to standard, and to provide feedback to the units. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937739
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-QI027-1068
|Filename:
|DOD_110581615
|Length:
|00:09:27
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
