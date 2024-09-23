Partnership in action. Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), is known as America's Shipyard and the team at NNSY is continuously driving to excellence and delivering service to the fleet safely with the right quality on schedule and within budget. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime team works side-by-side with NNSY to ensure that they receive the right part, at the right price, at the right time. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 19:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|937634
|VIRIN:
|240923-D-LU733-1724
|PIN:
|505894
|Filename:
|DOD_110580142
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Logistics On Location: Supporting America's Shipyard, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.