    Logistics On Location: Supporting America's Shipyard, Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Partnership in action. Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), is known as America's Shipyard and the team at NNSY is continuously driving to excellence and delivering service to the fleet safely with the right quality on schedule and within budget. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime team works side-by-side with NNSY to ensure that they receive the right part, at the right price, at the right time. For more information on how DLA can support your mission, visit: www.dla.mil

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics On Location: Supporting America's Shipyard, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

