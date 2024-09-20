2024 Air Force Marathon B-roll Stringer 1 of 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 7,000 competitors and nearly 1,000 volunteers participated in the 2024 Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2024. Every year the marathon coincides with the birthday of the United States Air Force. This year marks the 28th Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)