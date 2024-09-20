More than 7,000 competitors and nearly 1,000 volunteers participated in the 2024 Air Force Marathon, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21 2024. Every Year the marathon coincides with the birthday of the United States Air Force. This year marks the 28th Air Force Marathon. (U.S. Air Force video by Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 16:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937619
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110579629
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Air Force Marathon B-roll 4 of 4, by Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.