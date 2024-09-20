Soldiers of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade conduct an All-Hazards Field Training Exercise at the Harold L. Disney Training Center in Artemus, Kentucky, Sept. 14, 2024. Soldiers performed sling-load operations, technical rescues, wildland fire suppression, and mass casualty responses over the course of the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll by Sgt. Caleb Sooter)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937602
|VIRIN:
|240914-Z-QT047-4983
|Filename:
|DOD_110579366
|Length:
|00:09:15
|Location:
|ARTEMUS, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Conducts All-Hazards Field Training Exercise, by SGT Caleb Sooter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.