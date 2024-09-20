Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Conducts All-Hazards Field Training Exercise

    ARTEMUS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Sooter 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade conduct an All-Hazards Field Training Exercise at the Harold L. Disney Training Center in Artemus, Kentucky, Sept. 14, 2024. Soldiers performed sling-load operations, technical rescues, wildland fire suppression, and mass casualty responses over the course of the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll by Sgt. Caleb Sooter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937602
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-QT047-4983
    Filename: DOD_110579366
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: ARTEMUS, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Aviation
    National Guard
    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade
    All Hazards

