    Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr O. Zelenskyy met with a U.S. delegation and toured the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Sep. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Carvajal)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937599
    VIRIN: 240922-A-UY416-2717
    Filename: DOD_110579302
    Length: 00:09:22
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian President visits Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SCAAP
    #SCAAP

