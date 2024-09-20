Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Hosts Retiree Appreciation Day B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Veterans and retirees visit the 10th Mountain Division to participate in the Retiree Appreciation Day on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 21, 2024. The annual Retiree Appreciation Day is a significant event which brings the north country local community together and connects them to resources for their benefits and entitlements. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937582
    VIRIN: 240921-A-JH229-9012
    Filename: DOD_110578923
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Hosts Retiree Appreciation Day B-Roll, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    retiree
    Fort Drum
    Veterans
    10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download