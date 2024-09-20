Fort Drum Hosts Retiree Appreciation Day B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Veterans and retirees visit the 10th Mountain Division to participate in the Retiree Appreciation Day on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 21, 2024. The annual Retiree Appreciation Day is a significant event which brings the north country local community together and connects them to resources for their benefits and entitlements. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Salvador Castro)