Veterans and retirees visit the 10th Mountain Division to participate in the Retiree Appreciation Day on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 21, 2024. The annual Retiree Appreciation Day is a significant event which brings the north country local community together and connects them to resources for their benefits and entitlements. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937582
|VIRIN:
|240921-A-JH229-9012
|Filename:
|DOD_110578923
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Hosts Retiree Appreciation Day B-Roll, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.