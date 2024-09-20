1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks of 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, rehearse an air assault demonstration with Royal Netherlands Army’s 13th Infantry Battalion and U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division near Schijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The air assault demonstration honors the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division paratroopers and other nations who fought to liberate the cities around Eindhoven during the historic Operation Market in 1944, 80 years ago. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)