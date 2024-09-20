1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration

U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks of 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, rehearse an air assault demonstration with Royal Netherlands Army’s 13th Infantry Battalion and U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division near Schijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The air assault demonstration honors the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division paratroopers and other nations who fought to liberate the cities around Eindhoven during the historic Operation Market in 1944, 80 years ago. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
|09.16.2024
|09.23.2024 04:22
|B-Roll
|937498
|240916-A-XE319-2641
|DOD_110577804
|00:03:24
|SCHIJNDEL, NL
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|4
|4
