Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHIJNDEL, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks of 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, rehearse an air assault demonstration with Royal Netherlands Army’s 13th Infantry Battalion and U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division near Schijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The air assault demonstration honors the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division paratroopers and other nations who fought to liberate the cities around Eindhoven during the historic Operation Market in 1944, 80 years ago. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 04:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937498
    VIRIN: 240916-A-XE319-2641
    Filename: DOD_110577804
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: SCHIJNDEL, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration, by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, target_news_europe, 1st Cavalry Division, First Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download