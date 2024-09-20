Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Performs a Vertical Ordnance Onload

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) conducts a vertical ordnance onload while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sep. 20, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 22:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937485
    VIRIN: 240920-N-VX022-1001
    Filename: DOD_110577337
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Performs a Vertical Ordnance Onload, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vertical Replenishment
    VERTREP
    CVN73
    Reel
    USSGW

