    10th Mountain Division performs Command Post Exercise 1E

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division work on establishing communications during Command Post Exercise 1E on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 16, 2024. CPX-1E is designed to build muscle memory in establishing, maintaining, and operating out of command post nodes essential to performing in large-scale combat environments. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937423
    VIRIN: 240918-A-JH229-1584
    Filename: DOD_110575628
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    training
    Alpine

