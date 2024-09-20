US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

Members of the 1st Cavalry Division and 101st Airborne Division Bands pay tribute to the 80th commemoration of Market Garden with a stage band concert at the base camp in MSchijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937421
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-XE319-8420
|Filename:
|DOD_110575626
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|SCHIJNDEL, NL
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
