US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/937421" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 1st Cavalry Division and 101st Airborne Division Bands pay tribute to the 80th commemoration of Market Garden with a stage band concert at the base camp in MSchijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)