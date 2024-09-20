Sint-Oedenrode renames bridge, pays tribute to Capt. Hancock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The municipality of Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, commemorates Market Garden’s 80th anniversary by renaming the bridge over the Dommel at the Odendael care center in honor of Capt. Fred A. Hancock during a ceremony Sept. 15, 2024. Hancock, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, was tasked with leading his troops to liberate the city in Operation Market Garden 80 years ago, in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)