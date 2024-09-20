The municipality of Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, commemorates Market Garden’s 80th anniversary by renaming the bridge over the Dommel at the Odendael care center in honor of Capt. Fred A. Hancock during a ceremony Sept. 15, 2024. Hancock, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, was tasked with leading his troops to liberate the city in Operation Market Garden 80 years ago, in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|937416
|VIRIN:
|240915-A-XE319-1536
|Filename:
|DOD_110575478
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|SINT-OEDENRODE, NL
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sint-Oedenrode renames bridge, pays tribute to Capt. Hancock, by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.