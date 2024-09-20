Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sint-Oedenrode renames bridge, pays tribute to Capt. Hancock

    SINT-OEDENRODE, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The municipality of Sint-Oedenrode, Netherlands, commemorates Market Garden’s 80th anniversary by renaming the bridge over the Dommel at the Odendael care center in honor of Capt. Fred A. Hancock during a ceremony Sept. 15, 2024. Hancock, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, was tasked with leading his troops to liberate the city in Operation Market Garden 80 years ago, in 1944. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 12:15
    Location: SINT-OEDENRODE, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, target_news_europe, 1st Cavalry Division, First Team

