    For the Birds: Tulsa District Biologists Complete 2024 ILT Counts

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Jason Person, biologist, Tulsa District Natural Resource Section, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversees the district's Interior Least Tern monitoring program. Person and two other Tulsa District biologists on the program, Stacy Dunkin and Chris Gilliland, travel throughout the rivers that traverse the Tulsa District's area of responsibility which include the Arkansas River, Red River and Canadian River to count the protected Interior Least Tern. The ILT prefers to nest on sandbars in prairie rivers and comes to Oklahoma in the late spring each year to breed and nest. The smallest of the terns, they average about eight to nine inches and build nests on sandbars with minimal or no vegetation. The ILT was on the endangered species list from 1985 to 2021. Tern nests are susceptible to rising river flows during floods and storms, so the the Tulsa District, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, conducts counts of adults and fledglings about every two weeks from May to August. During nesting season, Person hosts regular ILT Committee meetings with representatives from the Little Rock District, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, the USFWS, tribes, power companies and other agencies. Person talks about the ILT Program and how the population has exceeded its goals over the past five years.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 10:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 937399
    VIRIN: 240920-A-PO406-7125
    Filename: DOD_110575087
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    USACE
    Wildlife
    Birds
    Wildlife Management
    Aviation Resource Management
    biologists

